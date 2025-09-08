Oʻahu schools recognized for student success beyond academics

Three Oʻahu middle schools have been nationally recognized for their inclusive and supportive learning environments.

The Association for Middle Level Education is an international organization that strives to improve schools that educate 10 to 15-year-olds. Each year, the organization gives out the title of “Schools of Distinction” to institutions that go above and beyond in elevating student success.

This year, Moanalua, Kaimuki, and Āliamanu middle schools were all recognized, putting them among 24 schools across the country that were given this title for 2025.

Komarey Moss, the principal at Moanalua, stressed how important the middle school years are in shaping students' lives. She believes being in charge of a middle school comes with the kuleana to build them up as people, rather than focusing only on academics.

“That moral compass is something that is being developed as we speak. They have to build that confidence, and during (middle school) is when all of that is wavering. So for me, it's such a gift to be able to affect their lives in a positive way,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of kids learning how to say no, how to learn from mistakes, and what to do in situations that cause unease and anxiety. She noted that this is more important after the pandemic, when kids missed out on a lot of formative years in building social skills.

“If kids don't have the requisite things taken care of, they cannot learn. Their wellbeing is so important, so setting that straight is the epitome of how we get kids to function at their best. And if they’re not at their best, we can then ask what we need to do to get them there,” Moss said.

She highlighted programs that make Moanalua Middle School unique, including its “teaming and looping” model, which places students in cohorts that move together in the transition from 7th to 8th grade. This allows for students to stick with the same teachers in both years, which Moss believes strengthens trust and, in turn, strengthens the ability to learn.

Beyond simply acknowledging schools for their work, AMLE compiles the schools into a network where leadership can connect and learn from each other. Moss noted that she's honored to be a part of this “playbook” and hopes these practices expand beyond her school.

The three schools will be honored at AMLE's annual conference in November.