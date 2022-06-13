Fare prices for TheBus and The Handi-Van increase July 1

New fares for Oahu’s public transportation will go into effect on July 1.

Starting next month, rates for TheBus and Handi-Van will go up by a quarter — to $3 and $2.25, respectively.

The last time public transportation rates were changed was in 2018.

The City and County of Honolulus Department of Transportation Services says the new rates will keep its fleet operational and up-to-date.

DTS director Roger Morton said another change is the expansion of the Holo Card — a reloadable transit pass.

He said most riders still buy a monthly pass, but there are incentives to getting the Holo Card.

"If you just put cash on your Holo Card, once you reach the price of a pass, the rest of the month is free," Morton said. "And a lot of my associates — some of them that only ride two or three times a week — find it more economical to just cap their fare than it is to just buy a pass."

Morton said the new fares will also apply to the rail system.

More information about the new fares and the Holo Card can be found at honolulu.gov/transportation.