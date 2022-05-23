Donate
Nearly 9 in 10 stranded turtles injured from fishing interactions

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published May 23, 2022 at 10:19 AM HST
green_sea_turtle.jpg
NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center
/

According to the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, 231 sea turtles were documented dead, injured, or ill on Maui in 2021.

The institute said 87% of them were harmed from fishery interactions.

Every year the Marine Institute treats over 100 sea turtles stranded on the neighbor islands.

A stranded turtle is defined as either dead, or found alive but unable to exhibit normal behavior due to injury or illness.

Fishing line entanglement, ingested gear and snagged hooks are consistently the top reasons for sea turtle stranding.

The Marine Institute began the Honu Hero Beach Cleanup Program this year and picked up over 40,000 pieces of debris.

More than 40 popular fishing locations and beaches in Maui have erected specialized fishing line recycling bins.

If you find an abandoned fishing net at any beach or near shore water in the state, call 1-800-4da-nets.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
