Wailuku Community Association Community Conversation

PUBLIC MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT, WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 16th, 5pm-7pm at the 'Iao Theater!

We will be addressing the issues of Crime and Safety and the ongoing work for change.

On our current list is working toward establishing a SPECIAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT that will be the foundation of a new management plan and office. This will be based on the Maui Street American program that has been highly successful in towns across the country. We are working in conjunction with the County on this program and will be announcing public meetings as we get consultants and programs developed. Stay tuned!

