Van Go! at Kōloa Libraryʻs 50th Celebration

Join the Garden Island Arts Council for Van Go! at the Library on Friday, July 24, from 11 AM–1 PM at Kōloa Public Library!

Come celebrate the library's 50 years of serving Kōloa with FREE hands-on crafting activities for all ages. Make your own bag charms and buttons (pin making), and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of creativity.

This special event is part of the Kōloa Plantation Days week of activities—come celebrate this fabulous milestone with us!

FREE!

📍 Kōloa Public Library

📅 Friday, July 24

🕚 Library celebration begins at 10:00am -- Activities run 11 AM–1 PM

For more information:

giac.programs@gmail.com

gardenislandarts.org