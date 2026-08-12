Starlight Fancies 2026

📅 Saturday, November 7, 2026

🕔 Doors open at 5:00 PM

📍 Generations Ballroom, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi

The event will feature live entertainment, food, fellowship, and a silent auction while raising funds to support Hawaiʻi's seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers.

🎟️ More information and tickets: thecaregiverfoundation.org

Mahalo nui loa for helping us share this special community event! 🌺