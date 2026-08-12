© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Starlight Fancies 2026

Starlight Fancies 2026

Starlight Fancies 2026

📅 Saturday, November 7, 2026
🕔 Doors open at 5:00 PM
📍 Generations Ballroom, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi

The event will feature live entertainment, food, fellowship, and a silent auction while raising funds to support Hawaiʻi's seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers.

🎟️ More information and tickets: thecaregiverfoundation.org

Mahalo nui loa for helping us share this special community event! 🌺

Generations Ballroom at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i
$5 Lucky Draw | $140 Individual Ticket | $1,300 Reserved Table of 10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Caregiver Foundation
808-625-3782
Gary@thecaregiverfoundation.org
http://Thecaregiverfoundation.org
Generations Ballroom at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i
2454 S. Beretania St. Suite 200
Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
8089457633
info@jcchawaii.org
https://www.jcchawaii.org/