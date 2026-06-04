Wen' You Wen’ Grad?

Social Security & Medicare Basics for Those Thinking Ahead to Retirement

Planning for retirement can feel complicated — especially when it comes to Social Security and Medicare. This free, in‑person AARP seminar is designed to help you understand the basics so you can make informed decisions with confidence.

Learn how Social Security and Medicare work, when to enroll or claim, and how these programs can fit into your overall retirement plans. This educational session is presented by trained AARP volunteers and is ideal for adults who are thinking ahead to retirement and want clear, unbiased information.

Sandwiches will be provided. Please feel free to bring your own lunch if you have special dietary needs. We recommend bringing your re-usable water bottle.