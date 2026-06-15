Smoked, Shucked & Cured

Fire, salt, smoke, and sea—these elements shape some of the world’s most beloved culinary traditions! Join us at the breathtaking Mauna Kea Beach Hotel for Smoked, Shucked and Cured, a grand tasting where you’ll discover the bold flavors and craftsmanship behind these timeless techniques.

Ten masterful chefs gather along on the Island of Hawaii to showcase dishes inspired by the art of smoking, shucking, and curing—from flame-kissed meats and delicately cured specialties to the ocean’s freshest seafood served straight from the shell. With each bite, you’ll experience the vibrant bounty of Hawaii as land and sea come together through time-honored methods and modern culinary creativity.

Every smoky, savory, and briny bite is complemented by world-class wines, craft cocktails, and refreshing brews, thoughtfully selected and crafted by award-winning wine professionals and mixologists. From crisp mineral-driven wines to spirits kissed with smoke, you’ll sip your way through pairings that highlight the depth and character of Hawaii’s extraordinary ingredients.

Join us under the stars along the Kohala Coast for an unforgettable evening celebrating the flavors of Hawaii from land to sea.

