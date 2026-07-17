Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors
Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors
Hilo Community Players is proud to present THE COMEDY OF ERRORS as part of our 49th annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival! Double the trouble, double the laughter. Step into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, mischievous mix-ups, and unstoppable chaos as Shakespeare’s THE COMEDY OF ERRORS takes the stage. Two sets of twins, one bustling city, and a cascade of misunderstandings ignite a fast-paced farce that will keep audiences laughing from the first entrance to the final reveal. Join us for a night where confusion has never been this entertaining. July 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30pm & July 19 and 26 at 2:30pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Lawn. FREE ADMISSION!!! Bring your own seats. Concessions will be available. More information at hiloplayers.org
Sunday: 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM