Hilo Community Players is proud to present THE COMEDY OF ERRORS as part of our 49th annual Shakespeare in the Park Festival! Double the trouble, double the laughter. Step into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, mischievous mix-ups, and unstoppable chaos as Shakespeare’s THE COMEDY OF ERRORS takes the stage. Two sets of twins, one bustling city, and a cascade of misunderstandings ignite a fast-paced farce that will keep audiences laughing from the first entrance to the final reveal. Join us for a night where confusion has never been this entertaining. July 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30pm & July 19 and 26 at 2:30pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Lawn. FREE ADMISSION!!! Bring your own seats. Concessions will be available. More information at hiloplayers.org