Saturday Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Public Library
Saturday Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Public Library
Books, puzzles and games are displayed in the lobby of the Kailua-Kona Public Library for sale. There are many books priced at $2 each, and there are more unusual or rare books priced specially. Cash, debit and credit cards and checks are accepted at this event. Come browse the September sale to celebrate Self-Improvement month.
Proceeds benefit literacy programs at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries.
Public Library in Kailua-Kona
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Libraries, Kona
18083274327
folk@folkhawaii.com
Public Library in Kailua-Kona
75-138 Hualalai RdKailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
8083453589
publicity@folkhawaii.com