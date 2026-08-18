Saturday Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Public Library

Books, puzzles and games are displayed in the lobby of the Kailua-Kona Public Library for sale. There are many books priced at $2 each, and there are more unusual or rare books priced specially. Cash, debit and credit cards and checks are accepted at this event. Come browse the September sale to celebrate Self-Improvement month.

Proceeds benefit literacy programs at the Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua libraries.