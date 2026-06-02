Prevent Falls & Fall Safely with Kupuna Aikido
Prevent Falls & Fall Safely with Kupuna Aikido
Falls are common as we age, but practical skills and simple home changes can reduce risk. Led by Kupuna Aikido Hawaii, this session demonstrates gentle, body-friendly techniques based on the martial art Aikido to build balance and awareness, plus safer ways to fall to help limit injury. We'll also share AARP HomeFit tips on lighting, trip hazards, and bathroom basics to support aging in place.
Aunt Sally Kaleohano's Lū‘au Hale
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
Aunt Sally Kaleohano's Lū‘au Hale
799 Piilani StreetHilo , Hawaii 96720