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Prevent Falls & Fall Safely with Kupuna Aikido

Prevent Falls & Fall Safely with Kupuna Aikido

Falls are common as we age, but practical skills and simple home changes can reduce risk. Led by Kupuna Aikido Hawaii, this session demonstrates gentle, body-friendly techniques based on the martial art Aikido to build balance and awareness, plus safer ways to fall to help limit injury. We'll also share AARP HomeFit tips on lighting, trip hazards, and bathroom basics to support aging in place.

Aunt Sally Kaleohano's Lū‘au Hale
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
http://aarp.org/hi
Aunt Sally Kaleohano's Lū‘au Hale
799 Piilani Street
Hilo , Hawaii 96720