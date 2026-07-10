Oral Histories of Maui: Past, Present, & Future
Oral Histories of Maui: Past, Present, & Future
Since 1976 the Center for Oral History has documented and shared the memories and experiences of Hawaiʻi’s women and men. Engage with stories from Maui’s past and join us to talk story about future directions for oral history work. If you have an interest in conducting oral history interviews, we invite you to join us!
Wailuku Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Oral History
(808) 956-6259
cohes@hawaii.edu
Wailuku Public Library
251 S High StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
808-243-5766