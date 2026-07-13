Introducing OnoFest & Fall Expo. Formerly Food & New Product Show. The show will feature the First Bite Concept. All food and specialty drink vendors will present a new food menu, product, or concoction they did not offer before til this show! These new items will sell for $6 or less so you can try them and let them know if its worthy.

With over 200 exhibitors expecting: food samples galore from tasty treats to new food delicacies, innovative new products for the home, goods from local jewelry-makers and artisans, and the other special zones.

Additional features include a Pop-Up Marketplace, plant sales, live entertainment, along with food samplings from specialty exhibitors and hourly giveaways.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, October 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are: General Admission $6.50, Seniors over 60 and Military $5.50, and Children 12 Years and Younger are free with an accompanied adult.