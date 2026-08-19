No Sked For B-U!

A reading with Hawaii’s Poet Laureate Lee A. Tonouchi

Popularly known as “Da Pidgin Guerrilla,” Lee Tonouchi will present a reading of his works at the Hawaii Japanese Center on Friday, August 28, at 5 pm. For over three decades, Tonouchi has campaigned for Pidgin (aka Hawai‘i Creole) to be accepted as a legitimate language. He was awarded the 2023 American Association for Applied Linguistics Distinguished Public Service Award for his work in raising public awareness of important language-related issues and promoting linguistic social justice. His Pidgin poetry collection Significant Moments in da Life of Oriental Faddah and Son won the Association for Asian American Studies Book Award. His Pidgin children’s picture book, Okinawan Princess: Da Legend of Hajichi Tattoos, won a Skipping Stones Honor Award. His latest book is Chiburu: Anthology of Hawai‘i Okinawan Literature.

Tonouchi is Hawaii’s Poet Laureate from 2026–2029. Titled “No Sked For B-U,” Tonouchi’s talk will include a blend of of Pidgin poetry and prose. “Das my vision, he says. “I see my role as being able for empower people – for give 'em da tools dey need for be writers demselves so dey can represent their own communities and life experiences. Da goal is for have one greater diversity of voices as part of Hawai‘i’s local literature. No sked for B-U.”

Tonouchi’s reading is supported in part by the Hawaii Council for the Humanities, Hawaii State Public Library System, State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Hawaii Japanese Center. The program is free and open to the public. The Hawaii Japanese Center gift shop will have several of Tonouchi’s books on sale. He will sign books after his reading.

The Hawaii Japanese Center is located at 751 Kanoelehua Avenue. Reservations are recommended either by email: info@hawaiijapanesecenter.com, or by calling: (808) 934-9611.

