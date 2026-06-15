No EGGScuses, Let’s Brunch!

Rise and shine for a sunny-side celebration along the stunning shores of Kaanapali Beach at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, where one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen takes center stage: the egg. From farm-fresh hen eggs to delicate quail eggs and glistening pearls of roe, this playful brunch explores the many delicious ways chefs around the world elevate this culinary staple.

Six talented chefs crack open their creativity with a lineup of dishes showcasing eggs in all their glorious forms—poached, fried, scrambled, baked, cured, and more. From savory brunch classics to inventive chef-driven bites, each dish highlights the vibrant flavors of Hawaii’s incredible locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients.

Pair your plate with rosé, brunch-ready cocktails, and refreshing sips crafted by talented mixologists while you soak in the ocean breeze and easygoing Sunday vibes. Whether you’re here for silky yolks, luxurious roe, or sweet morning indulgences, this walk-around brunch is sure to leave you feeling egg-static.

So, gather your brunch crew and raise a glass—because when the food is this good, there are simply no EGGScuses not to brunch!

