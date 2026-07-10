Mini Golf & Book Sale

To celebrate National Golf Month, we’re throwing our second Mini Golf event! All ages can come by and play on our golf course built from books for free starting at 12:30 pm. The last tee time is at 3 pm, so everyone can finish up before we close.

Swing by and check out the Friends of the Libraries, Hāmākua book sale. Just $5 for BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag) — grab some goodies right off the course. Oh, and a little birdie told us there might be some surprises, including special Premium Putt-Putt opportunities! Check out the FOLH Instagram @hamakualibraryfriends for more details about Premium Putt-Putt.