Kihei Music Boosters Fundraiser with Panda Express
Kihei Music Boosters Fundraiser with Panda Express
Support South Maui Music Students with Panda Express!
Join the Kihei Music Boosters for an all-day fundraising event at the Kihei Panda Express, where 20% of event sales will be donated directly to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting Kulanihako'i High School and Lokelani Intermediate School.
Where Your Donation Goes
Purchasing brand-new musical instruments for students
Repairing and restoring usable instruments to keep them in circulation
Purchasing new uniforms for student performances
How to Participate
Simply order your favorite Panda Express meal on the day of the event! If ordering in person, please show the fundraiser flyer on your smartphone. If ordering online via the Panda Express website or app, enter the specific fundraiser promo code at checkout.
Come grab some great food and help us keep the music alive and thriving for our South Maui students!