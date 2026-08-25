Kihei Music Boosters Fundraiser with Panda Express

Support South Maui Music Students with Panda Express!

Join the Kihei Music Boosters for an all-day fundraising event at the Kihei Panda Express, where 20% of event sales will be donated directly to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting Kulanihako'i High School and Lokelani Intermediate School.

Where Your Donation Goes

Purchasing brand-new musical instruments for students

Repairing and restoring usable instruments to keep them in circulation

Purchasing new uniforms for student performances

How to Participate

Simply order your favorite Panda Express meal on the day of the event! If ordering in person, please show the fundraiser flyer on your smartphone. If ordering online via the Panda Express website or app, enter the specific fundraiser promo code at checkout.

Come grab some great food and help us keep the music alive and thriving for our South Maui students!