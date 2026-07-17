KidShakes: A Bite-Sized Comedy of Errors

Bring the whole family and join us for Hilo Community Players’ Kidshakes production A BITE-SIZED COMEDY OF ERRORS!

Get ready for double the giggles and double the chaos. Based on Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, this show is bursting with look alike twins, wild mix ups, and hilarious surprises around every corner. When two sets of twins end up in the same city, everyone gets confused — and nonstop laughs will ensue. It’s fast, funny, and full of “Wait… what just happened?” moments. Great for all ages!

July 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 5pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Lawn. FREE ADMISSION!!! Bring your own seats. Concessions will be available. For more information visit hiloplayers.org

