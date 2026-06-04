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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective

Enjoy the funky grooves of local musicians with friends and family in the Hale Kanikapila Biergarten. Downtown Hilo's newest restaurant & bar venue is open for summertime fun
Eat! Drink! Dance!

Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com