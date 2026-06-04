Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective
Enjoy the funky grooves of local musicians with friends and family in the Hale Kanikapila Biergarten. Downtown Hilo's newest restaurant & bar venue is open for summertime fun
Eat! Drink! Dance!
Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com