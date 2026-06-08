Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnny Ness Band
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnny Ness Band
Come enjoy elevated pan-pacific pub fare, 16 beers on tap, specialty cocktails and mocktails while enjoying the Island-Style tunes of the Fabulous Johnny Ness Band on our newly renovated Biergarten stage.
Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Johnny Ness
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com