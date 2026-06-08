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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnny Ness Band

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnny Ness Band

Come enjoy elevated pan-pacific pub fare, 16 beers on tap, specialty cocktails and mocktails while enjoying the Island-Style tunes of the Fabulous Johnny Ness Band on our newly renovated Biergarten stage.

Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Johnny Ness
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com