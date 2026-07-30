August 20 Free Brown Bag Talk on “Turning Conflict into Opportunity”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on August 20th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Sue Theiss on the topic “Conflict Is An Opportunity: How Mediators Can Work With Discomfort.”

“How can you help others move through their distress towards a path of effective conflict resolution?” asks Theiss.

Learn about the dynamics of interpersonal conflict and communication choices that promote resolution and ease conflict resolution participants’ discomfort along the way. For current and potential mediators, this webinar provides basic tools to help others address interpersonal conflicts that can arise in a variety of settings.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.