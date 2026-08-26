Free Brown Bag Talk

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on September 17th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is JoYi Rhyss on the topic “The Choice for Peace: Intention, Attention, Meaning, Attitude, & Response.”

“Peace is not one grand choice. It is a thousand small choices to pay attention differently, hold a truer attitude, and respond in ways that do not keep reproducing your own suffering,” says Rhyss.

Rooted in attitudinal healing and mindfulness, this session explores how individuals and organizations can move from reactive patterns to deliberate, heart-centered responses, transforming how they show up in conflict.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

