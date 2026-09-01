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Finding Relatives in Okinawa Workshop

Finding Relatives in Okinawa Workshop

Learn about the Okinawan Genealogical Society of Hawaii (OGSH)’s mission and activities and how the organization helps people find and connect with their relatives in Okinawa.

Pre-registration is reccomended for this program as the workshop is limited to 35 participants. You can do so by calling: (808)733-8423, or by signing up at the library Reference Desk.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged but not required. All programs are subject to change. See a schedule of upcoming events at librarieshawaii.org/events.

Kaimuki Public Library Meeting Room
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kaimuki Public Library
808-733-8422
Kaimuki Public Library Meeting Room
1041 Koko Head Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96816
808-733-8422
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/branch/kaimuki-public-library/