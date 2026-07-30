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Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!

Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!

Cool treats for a great cause!

Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!

Date: Fri, Aug. 7th, 6pm - 9pm

See you on Market Street!

#MauiOnStage #SupportLocalArt #MauiKeiki #LiveTheater #KeepArtAlive

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
$5.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

MauiOnStage
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/