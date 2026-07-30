Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!
Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!
Cool treats for a great cause!
Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!
Date: Fri, Aug. 7th, 6pm - 9pm
See you on Market Street!
#MauiOnStage #SupportLocalArt #MauiKeiki #LiveTheater #KeepArtAlive
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
$5.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
MauiOnStage
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com