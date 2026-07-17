Civility in the Workplace

Diane Petropulos presents “Civility in the Workplace” on Thursday, August 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. This hands-on training covers the financial costs of conflict, the consequences of frustrating workplace behaviors, and how to use collaborative skills to lay the foundation for a civil organization. Learn techniques and tools for immediate use in daily interactions with co-workers, supervisees, and supervisors. Key takeaways include: the impact of conflict avoidance and incivility on performance; techniques and tools for immediate use in daily interactions at work; self-management skills including respectful listening, word choice, and cooling hot buttons. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the August 6th training “Civility in the Workplace,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

Carol Pacheco at carol@hawaiimediation.org

