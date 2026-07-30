Celebrate National SPAM® Musubi Day at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue with Free SPAM® Musubi!

Join participating L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations on Saturday, August 8, for National SPAM® Musubi Day! Guests can enjoy one free SPAM® Musubi—a Hawaiʻi favorite featuring grilled SPAM®, rice and nori—from noon-4 pm local time, while supplies last.

Select locations may also feature entertainment, giveaways and additional menu specials. Contact your nearest L&L Hawaiian Barbecue for participating location details.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com/national-spam-musubi-day

