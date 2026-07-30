Celebrate National SPAM® Musubi Day at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue with Free SPAM® Musubi!
Celebrate National SPAM® Musubi Day at L&L Hawaiian Barbecue with Free SPAM® Musubi!
Join participating L&L Hawaiian Barbecue locations on Saturday, August 8, for National SPAM® Musubi Day! Guests can enjoy one free SPAM® Musubi—a Hawaiʻi favorite featuring grilled SPAM®, rice and nori—from noon-4 pm local time, while supplies last.
Select locations may also feature entertainment, giveaways and additional menu specials. Contact your nearest L&L Hawaiian Barbecue for participating location details.
For more information and to find a location near you, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com/national-spam-musubi-day
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
550 Paiea St., Ste. 132Honolulu, Hawaii 96819