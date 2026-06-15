Caviar, Pearls & Aphrodisiacs

Indulge in an evening of luxury and allure at Caviar, Pearls and Aphrodisiacs, set against the breathtaking oceanfront backdrop of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. This decadent grand tasting explores the world’s most coveted delicacies—long celebrated across cultures for their indulgence, intrigue, and ability to awaken the senses.

Ten celebrated chefs draw inspiration from global culinary traditions where flavors that ‘set the mood’ take center stage. Expect luxurious bites featuring delicacies like pristine caviar, ocean-fresh shellfish, decadent chocolate, fragrant spices, and other coveted ingredients reimagined through the lens of Hawaii’s vibrant bounty—showcasing the best locally grown, raised, and caught across the islands.

To complement the evening’s indulgent flavors, acclaimed wine professionals and master mixologists pour champagne, world-class wines, and alluring cocktails crafted to heighten every bite and awaken your palate. Join us for a dazzling night along Maui’s iconic Kaanapali coastline, where culinary temptation, creativity, and a touch of romance set the stage for one unforgettable evening of flavor and celebration—ending with a shimmering drone show that casts the night sky in sparkling “pearls” of light.

