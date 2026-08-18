The Boot Memorial Hero & Remembrance Run is open to all Military ID/CAC Card holders who can access the military base. The are almost 9000 boots that will line the run route with the names and Faces of the Fallen since 9/11/01. After the run the boots will be staged up in a display where people can come 24/7 to locate a loved one. The display will be packed up on 12 Sept 26.