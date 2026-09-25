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Book Sale at the Kailua-Kona Library

Book Sale at the Kailua-Kona Library

Friends of the Libraries, Kona has organized thousands of books for sale at the library. Proceeds of the sale benefit literacy and learning programs at the Kealakekua and Kailua-Kona libraries. Books for sale include Hawaiian history and lore, local authors, fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children's titles. Admission is free to the public. Most books are priced at $2 with some more rare books specially priced.

Kailua-Kona Public Library
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Libraries, Kona
18083274327
folk@folkhawaii.com
Friends of the Libraries, Kona
Kailua-Kona Public Library
75-138 Hualalai Rd
Kailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
+18083274327
folk@folkhawaii.com
http://www.folkhawaii.com