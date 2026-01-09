Basic Mediation Training 2026

Learn to Deescalate & Resolve Conflict in Basic Mediation Training

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s Fall 2026 “Basic Mediation Training” begins September 24th in Hilo. The 24-hour training runs Thursday to Saturday, September 24-26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The instructor is Diane Petropulos, a highly regarded mentor mediator, facilitator, and trainer from Maui. Over 3 days, learn how to deescalate and resolve conflict in peaceful, lasting ways. Whether you're looking to improve your ability to manage difficult conversations or you'd like to become a volunteer mediator at Ku'ikahi, this multi-day interactive training provides tools to transform conflict. Learn the process of mediation, advanced communication skills, and a variety of conflict prevention and resolution techniques to help people focus on the issues, so they can see they have a joint problem to solve. To register or apply for a scholarship for Fall Basic Mediation Training, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

PR CONTACT:

• Julie Mitchell, Executive Director

• (808) 935-7844 ext. 5

• julie@hawaiimediation.org

