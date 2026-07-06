Join us at the beautiful YMCA Camp Erdman (69-385 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI 96791) for Art Market at The Camp, a community art market organized by Waveline Collective.

Waveline Collective is a Waialua-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local artists by creating more opportunities to exhibit and sell their work, while providing workshops in art business, professional development, networking, and international exposure. We believe artists thrive when they support one another, and our mission is to strengthen Hawaiʻi's creative community through collaboration and education.

Browse artwork by talented local artists, enjoy live music, delicious food vendors, hands-on art activities, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

Take in the breathtaking scenery of Mokulēʻia Beach with the majestic backdrop of Mount Kaʻala, or bring your own painting supplies and join local artist Mark N. Brown for a BYO plein air painting experience inspired by the surrounding landscape. Whether you're looking for original artwork, great food, a chance to paint outdoors, or simply a beautiful afternoon on the North Shore, there's something for everyone..

Fun Fact: Camp Erdman is also a famous filming location for the hit TV series Lost!

Come support local artists, connect with the community, and enjoy a day where art, nature, and aloha come together. 🌺🎨