Aloha Inner Peace Meditation Retreat — Kauai

Join Anya Love on Kauai for a four-day journey from collective peace to a meditation practice of your own. Begin Saturday, October 3, with the Aloha Kauai Yoga & Peace Festival at Kauai Shores Hotel, then continue October 4–6 with three intimate days of meditation instruction, gentle oceanfront yoga, walking meditation, journaling, sacred Kauai settings and light local organic lunches. Designed for beginners and anyone ready to move beyond meditation apps, the Guided → Supported → Independent progression helps you leave with a practice you can continue at home. Registration includes the October 3 festival pass, the three-day immersion, Peaceful Wisdom Cards and a 28-day home practice. Limited to 16 guests. This is a non-residential retreat; accommodations, breakfast, dinner and transportation are not included. Schedule and locations may adjust for island conditions.