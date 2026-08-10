Join us for Aloha Theatre's annual fundraiser, Aloha Broadway—a musical journey through our rich production history featuring beloved songs that have inspired generations.

Experience unforgettable live performances, browse and bid on unique treasures in our silent auction, featuring exciting adventures, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind finds, and be among the first to hear the exciting announcement of our 2027 Mainstage Season.

Celebrate our past, support our future, and help keep live theatre thriving in our community. We can't wait to share this special afternoon with you!