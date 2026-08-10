Aloha Broadway
Aloha Broadway
Join us for Aloha Theatre's annual fundraiser, Aloha Broadway—a musical journey through our rich production history featuring beloved songs that have inspired generations.
Experience unforgettable live performances, browse and bid on unique treasures in our silent auction, featuring exciting adventures, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind finds, and be among the first to hear the exciting announcement of our 2027 Mainstage Season.
Celebrate our past, support our future, and help keep live theatre thriving in our community. We can't wait to share this special afternoon with you!
Aloha Theatre
20-30
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com