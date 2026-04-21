AARP Hawaiʻi: Spot & Avoid Scams: Old Tricks. New AI Tactics

Learn smart ways to protect yourself.

Scammers are constantly finding new ways to target people, and today, artificial intelligence is making many scams harder to recognize. Learn how to identify the most common fraud schemes, understand how scammers use new technology to make old tricks more convincing, and discover the warning signs that can help you stay one step ahead.

You'll leave with practical tips to protect your money, personal information, and peace of mind. Plus, enjoy a live demonstration showing how to use your smartphone's built-in security features to help reduce the risk of fraud.

Light refreshments provided.

Presenters: Larry Black, AARP Hawai`i & Gary Albitz, Imua Onipaʻa