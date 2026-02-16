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8th Annual NAMIWalks Big Island

8th Annual NAMIWalks Big Island

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks is the largest, most vibrant mental health community event by over 190 NAMI State Organizations and local Affiliates from coast to coast.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a friend, family, neighbor, co-worker, form a team, and celebrate the day walking with others to show your support for the importance of mental health in our community. It’s free to sign-up but registration is required and fundraising encouraged before event day. Participants who raise or donate at least $100 receive an event T-shirt. All funds support NAMI Big Island’s free mental health programs, resources and services.

Register and donate (until Dec. 31) at namiwalks.org/bigisland. For more information contact Susan McGovern, susan_mcgovern@hotmail.com, 808-640-5686.

Wailoa River State Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NAMI Hawaii-Big Island
808 238-0074
susan_mcgovern@hotmail.com
https://namiwalks.org/bigisland
Wailoa River State Park
799 Piilani St
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/parks/hawaii/wailoa-river-state-recreation-area/