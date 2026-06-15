Hit the links for a great cause at the 28th Annual Roy Yamaguchi Golf Classic Presented by First Hawaiian Bank at the beautiful Kaanapali Golf Course. This beloved annual play-and-eat golf tournament brings together golfers, chefs, and community leaders for a memorable day on the greens in support of Imua Family Services.

Hosted by Roy Yamaguchi, the tournament pairs 18 holes of championship golf with delicious culinary stops along the course. Make your way down the fairways while sampling fresh, local bites from Maui’s top culinary talents and enjoying premium pours served throughout the day.

Need a break between drives? Sip refreshing cocktails and ice-cold beers while soaking in Kaanapali’s sweeping ocean views before heading to the 19th Hole Awards Dinner at Roy’s Kaanapali, where the celebration continues with great food, great company, and a shared commitment to supporting Maui’s families.

