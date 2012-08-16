15th Annual Brave The Shave for Kids Cancer Research

🌟 Be brave. Go bald. Help kids fight cancer. 💇🏻‍♂️💇🏽‍♀️💪🏼

Join us for St Baldrick’s 15th Annual Honolulu Event’s 15th Annual Honolulu Brave the Shave on Sunday, August 16, from 12–3PM at Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana! 🎉

Shave your head, donate your hair, volunteer, or simply make a donation to help fund lifesaving childhood cancer research. Every act of support brings us one step closer to brighter futures for our keiki. 💚

📅 Sunday, August 16 | 12–3PM

📍 Dave & Buster’s Ala Moana

🤝 Presented with support from IBEW Local 1260

www.stbaldricks.org/events/hawaii2026

- Brief History of St Baldrick’s in Hawaii -

Since 2005 St. Baldrick’s has provided almost 10 million in direct funding, research grants, and infrastructure grants to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Tripler Army Medical Center, and the University of Hawaii Cancer Center for clinical trials and improvements, as well as 10 fellowships grants to Hawaii researchers, allowing new life-saving treatments to get to children in Hawaii.

Our event will speed the search for cures through St. Baldrick’s, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants.

Cant shave or make it out? Please consider making a donation to give kids the long, healthy lives they deserve!!