Classical Conservation Conversation: Reconciliation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

One year after Classical Conservation Conversations began, Dr. Sean Lum reflects on the urgency of environmental action as the 2030 deadline for the UN Sustainable Development Goals approaches. He ties global challenges to the spiritual reflection of seasons like Ramadan and Lent, and shares simple ways to reconnect with Hawaiʻi’s ecosystems and sacred species. Listen as he invites us to reflect, take action, and honor our ancestors by caring for the land and sea.

This conservation conversation is accompanied by Robert Kyr's "Earth Vigil, Pt. 3 Reconciliation No. 23 Now Is the Time."

This classical music conversation aired on March 31, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

