© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation: Reconciliation

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:57 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

One year after Classical Conservation Conversations began, Dr. Sean Lum reflects on the urgency of environmental action as the 2030 deadline for the UN Sustainable Development Goals approaches. He ties global challenges to the spiritual reflection of seasons like Ramadan and Lent, and shares simple ways to reconnect with Hawaiʻi’s ecosystems and sacred species. Listen as he invites us to reflect, take action, and honor our ancestors by caring for the land and sea.

This conservation conversation is accompanied by Robert Kyr's "Earth Vigil, Pt. 3 Reconciliation No. 23 Now Is the Time."

This classical music conversation aired on March 31, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversation
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories