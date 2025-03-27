© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation: First Lady of Limu

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:29 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum honors Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona, the "First Lady of Limu." The first Native Hawaiian woman to earn a PhD in science, she was also the first female and person of color to become a full professor of science at Stanford University. As the founder of the ethnobotany program at the University of Hawaiʻi, Professor Abbott—known as Izzy to friends—published over 150 scientific papers, authored definitive works on marine algae and Hawaiian ethnobotany, and mentored future leading scientists. Dr. Lum reflects on her groundbreaking career and legacy that continues to shape and advance the fields of science and ethnobotany.

This classical music conversation aired on March 10, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
