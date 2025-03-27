Classical Conservation Conversation: First Lady of Limu

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum honors Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona, the "First Lady of Limu." The first Native Hawaiian woman to earn a PhD in science, she was also the first female and person of color to become a full professor of science at Stanford University. As the founder of the ethnobotany program at the University of Hawaiʻi, Professor Abbott—known as Izzy to friends—published over 150 scientific papers, authored definitive works on marine algae and Hawaiian ethnobotany, and mentored future leading scientists. Dr. Lum reflects on her groundbreaking career and legacy that continues to shape and advance the fields of science and ethnobotany.

This classical music conversation aired on March 10, 2025, on Classical Pacific.