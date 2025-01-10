Staff Picks from Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs James Finamore
James Finamore is the Operations and Stage Manager of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra. To help us celebrate HSO week, Finamore joined Classical Pacific with his staff picks. The composer and musician shared some of his favorites:
Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celeste - Béla Bartók
Futatsu no gun - Sawai Tadao
Ballades for Koto Solo, Vol. 1 "Winter": No. 4 Lullaby for My Doll - Miki Minoru
Walk Across the Surface of the Sun - Donald Reid Womack