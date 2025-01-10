© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Staff Picks from Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs James Finamore

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 10, 2025 at 10:05 PM HST

James Finamore is the Operations and Stage Manager of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra. To help us celebrate HSO week, Finamore joined Classical Pacific with his staff picks. The composer and musician shared some of his favorites:
Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celeste - Béla Bartók

Futatsu no gun - Sawai Tadao

Ballades for Koto Solo, Vol. 1 "Winter": No. 4 Lullaby for My Doll - Miki Minoru

Walk Across the Surface of the Sun - Donald Reid Womack
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
