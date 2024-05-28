Classical Conservation Conversation - Kumulipo E Pua Ana Ka Makani

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum discusses the importance of conservation and education. He reflects on the interconnectedness of nature and the duty to look after it, referring to the Hawaiian creation chant, Kumulipo. His conversation concludes with “Kumulipo E Pua Ana Ka Makani” by the Makaha Sons of Niʻihau.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on May 13, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.