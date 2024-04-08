Classical Conservation Conversation - Six Fish

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

This week, Dr. Lum talks about the importance of tradition and culture as a catalyst for nature conservation. His conservation conversation concludes with Australian composer Nigel Westlake’s “Six Fish” performed by the guitar quartet, Guitar Trek.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on April 8, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.