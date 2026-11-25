Technically, it's not a Friday, but I couldn't let Thanksgiving come and go without sharing another recipe or two for people to try out this weekend. I've got two recipes to share – something to sip and something to eat – that will help bring some fun to your gatherings.

Both of these recipes come from a book called A Hundred Years of Island Cooking, A Collection of Recipes from Hawaiian Electric Company.

The book was released in 1991 and has over 150 recipes, a lot of them being local favorites. There are also some fun additions of vintage ads throughout the book.

HECO has a history of sharing recipes in various forms — from decades of free recipe inserts with monthly bills to other cookbook collections.

The utility company's latest book is available for purchase now as a fundraiser for local United Way agencies and nonprofit partners across the company’s service areas. These are always limited in print and are unavailable once sold out.

The poi cocktail caught my attention because I never thought to use poi in a drink. Without the wine, it's more like a milkshake. I'm sure if you wanted to add some other type of alcohol, like rum, that would make a festive addition.

The turkey with taro stuffing sounds like an easy way to add a local ingredient to the meal. It has all the traditional ingredients of a roast turkey with stuffing, and you just add some diced, cooked taro to it.

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