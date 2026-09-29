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The Conversation: Digital literacy; POG popularity

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Robbie Dingeman, Mark Ladao, Lillian Tsang, Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton
Published September 29, 2026 at 11:19 AM HST
POG juice sold by Meadow Gold at a grocery store in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Sept. 29, 2026)
Jinwook Lee
/
HPR
POG juice sold by Meadow Gold at a grocery store in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Sept. 29, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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  • HPR contributor Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton ponders the popularity of POG that’s propagating across the Pacific | Full Story
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WeatherAgricultureTechnologyFood
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
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