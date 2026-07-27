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RIMPAC 2026 weathers the storm in its final days of military exercises

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:08 PM HST
The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina, the Royal New Zealand Navy polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney sail in company during the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2026.
Leading Seaman Imagery Specialist Lauren Pugsley, Royal Australian Navy
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DVIDS
The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Regina, the Royal New Zealand Navy polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, and the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney sail in company during the sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 in the Pacific Ocean, July 12, 2026.

The 2026 Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, military exercises encountered turbulent waters because of Hurricane Fausto, which forecasters say is expected to pass north of Hawaiʻi.

Inclement weather forced officials to rework the military war games, which will draw to a close at the end of July.

While an amphibious assault drill at Bellows Air Force Station was cancelled due to safety concerns, the games soldiered on with helicopter drills accompanied by Chilean tanks, ground troops, and U.S. Marines.

Cpl. Carlos Gonzalez, a machine gunner with the Mexican Naval Infantry marines, fires an M250 light machine gun during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, June 26, 2026.
The Conversation
Military exercises kick off across the islands with RIMPAC 2026
Catherine Cruz

Previously, HPR spoke with Marine Col. Robb T. McDonald and Lt. Col. Colin A. Elsasser when the games kicked off in late June.

With the games days away from concluding, HPR took the time to speak with other military officials directing the games, such as Chilean Navy Commodore Andrés Howard, who says this year’s RIMPAC places more emphasis on Unmanned Aerial Systems, or drone use, on the battlefield than years before.

Peruvian Marines operate a light armored vehicle as part of  Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 on July 25, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
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HPR
Peruvian Marines operate a light armored vehicle as part of  Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 on July 25, 2026.

In addition to Chilean air assets, this year’s exercises also featured MV-22 Osprey training, as well as humanitarian exercises of deploying supply pallets into landing zones.

HPR also spoke with Capt. Young-kwan Choi, with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, about South Korea's deeper engagement and leadership role in RIMPAC 2026.

RIMPAC 2026 will conclude on July 31. A closing ceremony is expected to accompany the final warfare exercises.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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