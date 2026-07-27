RIMPAC 2026 weathers the storm in its final days of military exercises

The 2026 Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, military exercises encountered turbulent waters because of Hurricane Fausto, which forecasters say is expected to pass north of Hawaiʻi.

Inclement weather forced officials to rework the military war games, which will draw to a close at the end of July.

While an amphibious assault drill at Bellows Air Force Station was cancelled due to safety concerns, the games soldiered on with helicopter drills accompanied by Chilean tanks, ground troops, and U.S. Marines.

Previously, HPR spoke with Marine Col. Robb T. McDonald and Lt. Col. Colin A. Elsasser when the games kicked off in late June.

With the games days away from concluding, HPR took the time to speak with other military officials directing the games, such as Chilean Navy Commodore Andrés Howard, who says this year’s RIMPAC places more emphasis on Unmanned Aerial Systems, or drone use, on the battlefield than years before.

Catherine Cruz / HPR Peruvian Marines operate a light armored vehicle as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 on July 25, 2026.

In addition to Chilean air assets, this year’s exercises also featured MV-22 Osprey training, as well as humanitarian exercises of deploying supply pallets into landing zones.

HPR also spoke with Capt. Young-kwan Choi, with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, about South Korea's deeper engagement and leadership role in RIMPAC 2026.

RIMPAC 2026 will conclude on July 31. A closing ceremony is expected to accompany the final warfare exercises.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.