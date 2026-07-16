How Democrats are shifting on aid for Israel

Almost half of the House Democratic caucus voted on Wednesday to end more than $3 billion in military aid to Israel. The measure failed but exposed a major shift in the way Democrats are approaching Israel after years of staunch support.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jacob Kornbluh, a senior political reporter for the Forward, about how Democrats beyond the progressive left are changing their tone on military aid for Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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