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Asia Minute: Too hot for long pants in Tokyo

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:27 AM HST
People make their way in the scorching heat at a business district in Tokyo, Monday, July 23, 2018.
Koji Sasahara
/
AP
People make their way in the scorching heat at a business district in Tokyo, Monday, July 23, 2018.

July has brought brutal heat to much of the country — and much of the world. Temperatures have come close to 100 degrees in Tokyo this week, which is highlighting a new discussion about business clothing.

Men and women in business suits — it's a familiar sight in Tokyo. But that doesn't make it comfortable, especially this time of year.

More than 20 years ago, Japan's Ministry of the Environment came up with the “Cool Biz Initiative.”

The goal was to cut down on the use of air conditioning. The way to get there: allowing short-sleeved shirts and no jackets or ties for men, and a reduced emphasis on suits for women.

Environment Minister Yuriko Koike led the campaign, starting with loosening dress codes for government bureaucrats.

Much of private industry followed.

Flash forward a couple of decades. Koike is now the mayor of Tokyo, and she's taking things a step further.

Tokyo's government is encouraging bureaucrats to wear casual attire, including a development that's shocking to some: allowing workers, depending on the nature of their positions, to wear shorts in government offices.

Reaction is mixed. A lot of the men wearing shorts really like it, but there's also some pushback.

Japan Forward.com quotes one office worker as saying, “It's unfair that women still have to wear stockings while men go bare-legged.”

Agence France Press quotes another as saying, “I just don't think hairy legs look very neat in the workplace.”
Asia Minute
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
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