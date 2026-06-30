Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks across Hawaiʻi

It’s the U.S. semiquincentennial (or 250th birthday) and there’s going to be fireworks across the country and the Hawaiian Islands to celebrate. If you want to join in on the festivities, look no further — HPR has compiled a list of some of the most popular fireworks shows happening this weekend.

Hawaiʻi Island

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Kailua Bay

Cost: Free

Fireworks will be launched from a barge moored in Kailua Bay.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Hilo Bay

Cost: Free

Fireworks will be launched from a barge moored in Hilo Bay, and the Hawaiʻi County Band will present a live accompaniment to the show at the Moʻoheau Park bandstand. Those who are not near the bandstand can watch the display with synchronized music aired on KWXX.

Kauaʻi

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Vidinha Stadium Soccer Fields, Līhuʻe

Cost: $0 to $32.49, depending on age and date of purchase

As part of Kauaʻi Hospice’s 33rd annual fundraiser, Saturday’s event will include live entertainment, food and craft vendors, a keiki fun zone, and a fireworks show. The show, sponsored by King Auto Center, will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Maui

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Wailea Beach

Cost: Free

A 10-minute firework show put on in partnership with the Wailea Community Association.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali

Cost: Free for guests

A helicopter aerial orchid drop and a choreographed drone light show over Kāʻanapali.

Oʻahu

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Kailua Beach

Cost: Free

This family-friendly event is sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin. A&B will offer a free shuttle service to and from the event from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with pick-ups at the Kailua Town Parking Garage at Lau Hala Shops. Extended parking will also be available at all A&B shopping centers throughout Kailua Town beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Waikīkī Beach

Cost: Free

A 10-minute fireworks show presented by Southwest Airlines and members of the Waikiki Improvement Association. The fireworks will be launched from a barge off central Waikīkī, between Halekulani and the Moana Surfrider, and will be visible throughout the Waikīkī shoreline.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Hukilau Marketplace, Lāʻie

Cost: Free

An evening filled with live music, food, and fireworks. Come early for performances by Pohaku, Kawao, Johnny Suite, and Wavvy beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Haleʻiwa Beach Park

Cost: Free

The inaugural show is hosted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hawaii Seaside Realty. Come early for a vintage car show, food vendors, live music, and other activities beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks

Cost: Free

The event is hosted by USAG Hawaii Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, a network for the military community. While the fireworks show starts at 9:00 p.m., the festivities — including an aerial show, patriotic salute, and live music — begin at 4:00 p.m. The event is open to all authorized U.S. Department of War ID card holders and their sponsored guests.

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Location: Ward Field

Cost: Free

The fireworks show begins at the tail-end of the celebration, but gates open at 4:00 p.m for those who wish to listen to live music and participate in free activities like flower lei-making and the petting zoo. The event is open to U.S. Department of War eligible patrons with a DoW ID or other patrons with authorized base access.

