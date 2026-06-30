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Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks across Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Annabelle Ink
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:03 PM HST
An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025.
Senior Airman Roann Gatdula
/
DVIDS
An overhead view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, during their annual Independence Day Fourth of July Celebration, July 4, 2025.

It’s the U.S. semiquincentennial (or 250th birthday) and there’s going to be fireworks across the country and the Hawaiian Islands to celebrate. If you want to join in on the festivities, look no further — HPR has compiled a list of some of the most popular fireworks shows happening this weekend.

Hawaiʻi Island

Kailua-Kona Independence Day Extravaganza

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Kailua Bay
Cost: Free

Fireworks will be launched from a barge moored in Kailua Bay.

Hilo Bay Blast

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Hilo Bay
Cost: Free

Fireworks will be launched from a barge moored in Hilo Bay, and the Hawaiʻi County Band will present a live accompaniment to the show at the Moʻoheau Park bandstand. Those who are not near the bandstand can watch the display with synchronized music aired on KWXX.

Kauaʻi

Kauaʻi Hospice Concert in the Sky

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Vidinha Stadium Soccer Fields, Līhuʻe
Cost: $0 to $32.49, depending on age and date of purchase

As part of Kauaʻi Hospice’s 33rd annual fundraiser, Saturday’s event will include live entertainment, food and craft vendors, a keiki fun zone, and a fireworks show. The show, sponsored by King Auto Center, will be choreographed to a musical soundtrack.

Maui

Wailea Fireworks Display

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Wailea Beach
Cost: Free

A 10-minute firework show put on in partnership with the Wailea Community Association.

Flowerworks and Drone Light Show

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Location: The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali
Cost: Free for guests

A helicopter aerial orchid drop and a choreographed drone light show over Kāʻanapali.

Oʻahu

Kailua Fireworks Show

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Kailua Beach
Cost: Free

This family-friendly event is sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin. A&B will offer a free shuttle service to and from the event from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with pick-ups at the Kailua Town Parking Garage at Lau Hala Shops. Extended parking will also be available at all A&B shopping centers throughout Kailua Town beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Waikīkī Beach Fireworks Show 

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Waikīkī Beach
Cost: Free

A 10-minute fireworks show presented by Southwest Airlines and members of the Waikiki Improvement Association. The fireworks will be launched from a barge off central Waikīkī, between Halekulani and the Moana Surfrider, and will be visible throughout the Waikīkī shoreline.

Hukilau Marketplace Community Event

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Hukilau Marketplace, Lāʻie
Cost: Free

An evening filled with live music, food, and fireworks. Come early for performances by Pohaku, Kawao, Johnny Suite, and Wavvy beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Oʻahu North Shore Festival and Fireworks

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Haleʻiwa Beach Park
Cost: Free

The inaugural show is hosted by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hawaii Seaside Realty. Come early for a vintage car show, food vendors, live music, and other activities beginning at 10:00 a.m.

USAG Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks
Cost: Free

The event is hosted by USAG Hawaii Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, a network for the military community. While the fireworks show starts at 9:00 p.m., the festivities — including an aerial show, patriotic salute, and live music — begin at 4:00 p.m. The event is open to all authorized U.S. Department of War ID card holders and their sponsored guests.

Pearl Harbor-Hickam 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2026
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Location: Ward Field
Cost: Free

The fireworks show begins at the tail-end of the celebration, but gates open at 4:00 p.m for those who wish to listen to live music and participate in free activities like flower lei-making and the petting zoo. The event is open to U.S. Department of War eligible patrons with a DoW ID or other patrons with authorized base access.
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Local News july 44th of julyfireworks
Annabelle Ink
Annabelle Ink is the 2026 Dow Jones News Fund Intern for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. 
See stories by Annabelle Ink
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