Gift-giving made intentionally by OhKay Collection, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

OHkay Collection was founded by two moms brought together by a shared love for meaningful gift-giving and celebrating life’s special moments.

“As busy parents, we understand how difficult it can be to find gifts that feel thoughtful, beautiful, and personal while still being accessible for everyday celebrations. What began as a passion project has grown into a brand centered around creating products that make gifting feel intentional and memorable. From felt lei garlands inspired by beloved Hawaiʻi flowers to locally inspired packaging, gift bags, and accessories, every OHkay Collection piece is designed to celebrate the people and moments that matter most.

Our mission is to revitalize the art of gift-giving while embracing authenticity, inclusivity, and community. We believe gifting should feel joyful, meaningful, and approachable, whether it’s for graduations, birthdays, milestones, or everyday acts of love and appreciation. Much of our inspiration comes from the culture of celebration and connection that exists throughout Hawaiʻi — especially the tradition of bringing omiyage (the Japanese custom of travellers bringing gifts and souvenirs back from their destination) to loved ones, honoring milestones with lei, and finding small ways to make people feel seen and appreciated. Through OHkay Collection, we hope to create products that feel nostalgic, thoughtful, and deeply rooted in connection.”

Celebrate with OHkay Collection’s Hawaiʻi-inspired gifts and party supplies. Find them on Instagram to stay updated on new product releases, upcoming pop-ups, and retailers carrying their products near you!

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on June 17, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.