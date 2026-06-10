Quilt-inspired creations by La Tienda, Maui - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Rooted in Hawaiian and Mexican heritage, La Tienda blends both cultures to inspire quilt-like creations made from an ʻohana in Lahaina, Maui.

La Tienda, which means the store, was founded by Pua, a Native Hawaiian born and raised in Hawaiʻi, and Abraham, who is from Mexico.

“The vibrant colors of Mexico and the designs and patterns of Hawaiʻi inspire the creations we make. Our brand carries the spirit of old Hawaiʻi through colors, designs, and aloha. We bring that timeless island feeling into everyday wear and home goods, honoring Hawaiʻi’s native species and culture with every piece.

I (Pua) am a classically trained oil painter with more than 20 years of experience. I have always been drawn to the natural beauty of our ‘āina, specifically native plants and birds. Although I have been featured in different art shows in the islands, I wanted to make my art more accessible to people. Since Hawaiian quilts are such a pillar of Hawaiian art and design, I reimagined the traditional quilt designs to reflect the native plants I love. Applying those designs to t-shirts and pillow cases allowed me to share my art with a wider audience.

Our tees give us all a way to stand proud in who we are, wearing our culture boldly, showing the aloha and heritage we carry inside. At the heart of La Tienda are values that honor ‘āina, embrace our kuleana to culture, and share Hawai’i with others in a way that is respectful and true. We hope to bring old Hawai’i into the modern world through patterns and colors of vintage days in paradise.”

The La Tienda ʻOhana is relocating from Maui to Oʻahu this summer. Follow them on Instagram to stay in the loop for their local pop-ups and markets.

This Artist Spotlight was featured in the Akamai Recap newsletter on June 10, 2026. Get the latest on creative talent within your island communities by subscribing to the Akamai Recap here.